Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery
Monroe, LA
View Map
Calvin Prentice "Chip" Dorris Jr. Obituary
Calvin Prentice "Chip" Dorris, Jr.

West Monroe - Graveside Services for Calvin Prentice "Chip" Dorris, Jr., 57, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Mr. Dorris was born December 29, 1962 and passed away May 23, 2020. He worked for Graphic Packaging for 20+ years and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Dorris collected comic books, and he loved his sisters dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Dorris, Sr. and Mary Dorris; and nephew, Louis David Wassack.

Survivors include his sisters, Gail Boyd and husband Ronnie, Kathy Dorris Stewart and husband Lanny, Lisa Wassack, and Donna Ferlicca and husband Kevin Hough; his girlfriend of 29 years, Susan Landers; children, April Landers and Logan Landers; grandchildren, Wesley Landers, Gage Landers, Lucus Landers, Autumn Landers, and Cole Landers; nieces and nephews, Lori Burke and husband Paul, Annie Norris and husband Mark, Chris Ferlicca and wife Crystal, Will Tatum, Mari Rightsell, Kacee Ferlicca, Kallie Ferlicca, and Glen Stewart; ten great nieces and nephews, Madelyn Burke, Natalie Burke, Erin Norris, Nash Norris, Tatum Norris, Molly Norris, Adam Norris, Madison Young, Gabe Wilson, and Wyatt Ferlicca.

Pallbearers will be Lanny Stewart, Ronnie Boyd, Logan Landers, Wesley Landers, Nash Norris, Will Tatum, and Paul Burke.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA.

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from May 24 to May 26, 2020
