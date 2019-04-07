|
|
Candy Stout
- - Candy Stout, daughter of Joe Ben & Jane Jones, passed away in the comfort of her home on April 4. She was born on March 1, 1951 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Candy was raised in Monroe before beginning her career in property management. Candy loved everything about New Orleans and relished in visits from her energetic grandson Dillon. She is survived by her son, Aaron Talmage Stout II, daughter-in-law Emily Stout, grandchildren Dillon (6) & Emma (1) Stout, her very dear friend Christine Johnson and her beloved Gabby. Her friends and family are welcome to join us in a celebration of her life on April 24th at 11am in The Stout home with a light luncheon to follow.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 7, 2019