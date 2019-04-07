Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
The Stout home
Resources
More Obituaries for Candy Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candy Stout


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Candy Stout Obituary
Candy Stout

- - Candy Stout, daughter of Joe Ben & Jane Jones, passed away in the comfort of her home on April 4. She was born on March 1, 1951 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Candy was raised in Monroe before beginning her career in property management. Candy loved everything about New Orleans and relished in visits from her energetic grandson Dillon. She is survived by her son, Aaron Talmage Stout II, daughter-in-law Emily Stout, grandchildren Dillon (6) & Emma (1) Stout, her very dear friend Christine Johnson and her beloved Gabby. Her friends and family are welcome to join us in a celebration of her life on April 24th at 11am in The Stout home with a light luncheon to follow.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.