Services
Riser Funeral Homes
7131 Hwy 165
Columbia, LA 71418
318-649-2311
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hebert United Methodist Church
Hebert, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Hebert United Methodist Church
Hebert, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carey Hendrix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carey Paul Hendrix


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carey Paul Hendrix Obituary
Carey Paul Hendrix

Pollock - Funeral services for Carey Paul Hendrix of Pollock, LA will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hebert United Methodist Church of Hebert, LA with Pastor Robbie Robinson and Bro. Tony Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Ball, LA under the direction of Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia, LA. Visitation will be from 9 AM until 10 AM prior to the service at the church.

Carey Paul Hendrix was born January 28, 1948 in Monroe, LA and passed away May 29, 2019 in Columbia, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Navy Gay Douglas Hendrix and Effen "Dick" Hendrix and the love of his life, Carolyn Addison. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Gates and his niece, Lori Rios.

Carey loved music, playing the clarinet in the Air Force Band, and the ukulele in his later years.

Pallbearers will be his cousins.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.riserfuneralhomes.com.

Riser and Son Funeral Home

Columbia, Louisiana
Published in The News Star on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now