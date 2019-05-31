|
|
Carey Paul Hendrix
Pollock - Funeral services for Carey Paul Hendrix of Pollock, LA will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hebert United Methodist Church of Hebert, LA with Pastor Robbie Robinson and Bro. Tony Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Ball, LA under the direction of Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia, LA. Visitation will be from 9 AM until 10 AM prior to the service at the church.
Carey Paul Hendrix was born January 28, 1948 in Monroe, LA and passed away May 29, 2019 in Columbia, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Navy Gay Douglas Hendrix and Effen "Dick" Hendrix and the love of his life, Carolyn Addison. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Gates and his niece, Lori Rios.
Carey loved music, playing the clarinet in the Air Force Band, and the ukulele in his later years.
Pallbearers will be his cousins.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.riserfuneralhomes.com.
Riser and Son Funeral Home
Columbia, Louisiana
Published in The News Star on May 31, 2019