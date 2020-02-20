Services
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Gray Obituary
Carl Gray

Archibald - Funeral services for Carl Gray, 93, of Archibald, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Cedar Baptist Church, Archibald, LA with Bro. Keith Stephens and Bro. Micky Alexander officiating. Interment will follow in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.

Mr. Carl was born April 13, 1926 in Mangham, LA and passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Rayville, LA.

Mr. Carl was a member of the Cedar Baptist Church. He was a veteran with the U.S. Army. He also was a member for 50 years with the W.M. Baker Lodge #388 in Mangham, LA.

Mr. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Rose Zella Gray; brothers, William Gray, June Gray, and Earl Gray; sisters, Dorothy Lowery, Marie Young, and Ina Pearl Gray; and 2-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Annie Ruth Gray of Archibald; children, Steve Gray and wife, Betty Jo of Archibald, Brenda Shirley of Liddleville, Terry Gray and wife, Patsy of Archibald, and Keith Gray of Archibald; 12-grandchildren and 17-great grandchildren; sister, Annie Young of Dallas, TX; brothers, Gene Gray and wife, Shirley of Calhoun and Ralph Gray and wife, Marsha of Shreveport; brother-in-law, Ernest Young; and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family.

Pallbearers are his grandsons, Chad Gray, Shane Gray, Jarrod Gray, Thomas Gray, Alan Shirley, and Justin Gray.

Honorary pallbearers are Lee Booth, Jr., Earley Ray Bradshaw, Jerry Ray Roberts, and Billy McCullough.

Visitation is 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday at the Cedar Baptist Church, Archibald, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -