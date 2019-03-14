Carl Kenneth White, Jr.



West Monroe - Memorial services for Carl Kenneth White, Jr., of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 15th, 2019 in Feazel Chapel at First Baptist Church of West Monroe with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.



Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle, Carl was born in West Monroe on February 13, 1926 and passed away on March 13, 2019 in West Monroe, LA. Carl was the elder child of Carl K. White, Sr. and Margaret White. He was a graduate of Ouachita High School, received his Bachelors degree at Louisiana Tech University and his Master's degree at Louisiana State University. Carl was a superintendent of gas measurement at Southwest Gas, and Kerr McGee Gas Company, and a co-owner of Miro Measurement in Monroe. He was a Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, serving on a ship in the Pacific during WWII. He was a member of First Baptist Church of West Monroe, where he was a lifetime deacon and taught Sunday school for over 50 years. Carl was a loving husband, married to Claudia on May 27, 1948. He was a devoted father who spent every minute he could with his two sons hunting, fishing and riding horses. When he had grandchildren, he spent his time creating special memories with them- swinging them on his tire swing, taking them fishing, and reading books with them piled in his lap. Carl was an avid storyteller and would captivate a crowd with his exciting tales. He was a gentle soul who served others unselfishly.



He was preceded in death by his father, Carl K. White, Sr., mother, Margaret White, sister, Glenda Ann Thomason, his wife, Claudia, son, Carl Kenneth "Ken" White, III, and granddaughter, Leigh Ann White.



He is survived by his son, Dr. David White; his daughter-in-law Janet Langston White; his granddaughters, Lindsey Morrow (Lee), Katherine Webb (Billie), Deanna White; grandson, Lance White (Chelse), seven great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.



