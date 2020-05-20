|
|
Carol Emerson McDonald
Monroe - Carol Emerson McDonald, age 87, died May 17, 2020. Carol was born in Monroe, Louisiana on December 19, 1932 to Arthur James Emerson and Rachel Mignon Lindsey Emerson. She grew up in Monroe and attended Ward-Belmont School in Nashville, Tennessee for her preparatory education. As a young girl she loved the summers spent at Camp Waldemar in Hunt, Texas. Carol attended Southern Methodist University but finished her degree at Louisiana State University. She married the love of her life, Jesse Dekalb McDonald on December 28, 1954. They resided in Monroe where they raised their three girls Molly, Dee and Ainslee. She had nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren that loved her dearly and refered to her fondly as "Mama Mac".
Carol was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she served as an elder and acted in many capacities. Mrs. McDonald was a past president of the Junior League of Monroe, President of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity alumnus, President of The Monroe Garden Club, a charter member of The Monroe Garden Study League, member of The Garden Club of America.
One of her greatest passions in life was floral design. She was a Floral Design Judge with the Garden Club of America, a lifetime appointment. She received numerous awards including The Garden Club of America's Medal of Merit and the Martha Newton Law Award, which is presented to a member who has generously shared her expertise in the field of judging and encouraged the art of flower arranging.
Mrs. McDonald is survived by her three daughters and their families: Molly McDonald Hoebeke (husband Bob) of Plano, Texas; Dee McDonald Ledbetter (husband John) of Monroe and Ainslee McDonald Boyce of Fort Worth, Texas. God gifted "Mama Mac" with grandchildren: Shelby Hoebeke Ellzey (husband Jake), Whitney Hoebeke Jodry (husband Max), McDonald Robinson Ledbetter (wife Brittney), Land Emerson Ledbetter (fiancé Lauren), Rachel Ledbetter Kern (husband Blair), Carol-Sidney Boyce Simmons (husband Houston), Beaumont Stinnett Boyce, Jr. (wife Jordan), George Lindsey Boyce (wife Lauren), and Mary-Claire Masterson Boyce. The Greats are Shelby McCall Ellzey, John Kevin Ellzey, Jr., Richard Maxwell Jodry, Grafton Crews Jodry, Emerson Bradford Jodry, Emma Lou Helen Ledbetter, Ella Hayes Ledbetter, Beau Farace Kern, Houston Boyce Simmons, Ainslee Mignon Simmons, Philip Conkey Simmons, Beaumont Stinnett Boyce, III and Benjamin Highams Boyce.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, funeral services will be held for immediate family only at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 22, 2020 with the Reverend John T. Mabray officiating. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be sent to Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Our greatest appreciation goes to Julie Cunningham for her tireless support and the staff of loving caregivers.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star from May 20 to May 21, 2020