Carole McCain Bynum
Funeral services celebrating the life of Carole McCain Bynum will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Monroe, Louisiana. The Reverend T. Whitfield Stodghill III will officiate.
Carole passed away peacefully December 3, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
Born and raised in Winnsboro, LA , Carole graduated from Northeast Louisiana University in 1964. After a few years of the nomadic military life, she and her husband eventually settled in Monroe, LA to raise their family. She later re-entered the workforce and enjoyed a long career in TV advertising sales. Later, health declining, her final years were spent in Daphne, AL with her daughter's family.
Carole enjoyed many close and enduring relationships. She will be missed by her family, her numerous friends and members of the faith community.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents: James W. 'Kit' McCain and Kathryn Price McCain; sisters, Mary Kathryn McCain Clifford and Diane McCain Loftin. She is survived by her sisters, Pam McCain Robinson, Pat McCain Caire; daughter, Ashley Bynum Hammond and son, Drury Price Bynum; grandchildren, Anna Claire Williamson Collier, Price Hammond, Lily Hammond and Mamie Hammond; great-grandchildren, McCain and Beau Collier; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America; https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in The News Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019