Chandler, TX - Carolyn Ann Flowers, age 84, of Chandler, Texas and formerly of West Monroe, Louisiana went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on November 10, 1935, to the late Ira Allen and Ida (Tyree) Love. Carolyn had previously worked as an insurance specialist for doctor's offices, was very involved in United Methodist Women and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Fairwood United Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wesley Flowers and sisters, Oleta Truax and Kathryn Truax.



Carolyn is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Wayne & Nancy Flowers of Chandler, Texas and Michael & Libby Flowers of Spirit Lake, North Dakota; daughter & son-in-law, Karen & Hank Smith of West Monroe, Louisiana; 7 grandchildren, Staci Morrison of West Monroe, Louisiana, Donivan Flowers of Tyler, Texas, Sean Flowers of Tyler, Texas, Elizabeth Stremlau of Alexandria, Virginia, Charles Flowers of Fargo, North Dakota, Benjamin Smith of San Antonio, Texas and Allison Smith of Ruston, Louisiana; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family, Brandy Stevens and son, Tyler Stevens of Tyler, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Donivan Flowers, Sean Flowers, Reagan Morrison and Benjamin Smith.



Private family funeral services were held in Tyler, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 17th, at 2:00 pm at South Central Cemetery, 3552 Hwy 875. Wisner, LA 71378.









