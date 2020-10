Carolyn Culpepper Ayers



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for Carolyn Culpepper Ayers on November 14, 2020 from 2 - 5 pm at the following:



Orleans on Main



513 Main Street



Minden LA



Carolyn passed on April 26th of this year and her family cordially invites all to attend.



We will gather to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a special person who is greatly missed.









