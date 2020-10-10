1/1
Carrie Johnson Taylor
On October 2, 2019, longtime Monroe resident Carrie J. Taylor, a retired teacher, coach, counselor and administrator in Ouachita Parish School System went home to be with the Lord. Carrie was born April 19, 1931 the youngest of nine siblings born to Allen and Lillie Johnson of Calhoun, La. She was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She faithfully served her community as a lifelong member of Mineral Springs C.M.E. Church where she was a member of the Stewardess Board, Women's Missionary Society President and Sunday School Teacher. Carrie leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Richard M. Johnson, Sr., daughter, Deborah Taylor-Branch, grandchildren, Shonda C. Taylor, Carl J. Branch and David A. Branch, and great grandchildren Kayla Branch, Jason Branch and Riley Nicole Branch. In loving memory of the one we love, may your brightness always shine down from above. Your book of life on earth has ended, but our love writes the sequels until we meet again.




Published in The News Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
