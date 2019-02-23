|
Carrie Lou Buckley Cook
Fairbanks - Carrie Lou Buckley Cook, 99, of Fairbanks, La. passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick's Funeral Home, 1200 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA from 12:00 noon until 2:00 P.M. with services beginning at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Carrie is survived by her daughter, Reita Edwards; son George Cook; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Annie Lee Brazzel; numerous nieces and nephews.
Carrie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Elston Cook; one sister; two half-sisters; one brother; two half-brothers; son-in-law; daughter-in-law.
