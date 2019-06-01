Carter Cash



West Monroe - Funeral services for Carter Cash, 19, of West Monroe will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 3, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Shane Warren, Rev. Gary Sapp and Rev. Roger Stoffer will officiate. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.



Carter was born July 9, 1999 and was rescued by Jesus Mercy on May 29, 2019. He loved life, his family and never met a stranger. Carter was very talented with music with a unique interest in rap. He eloquently wrote many lyrics about life and faith in Jesus. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles Edwin Hargrove and Donald Barnett; sister, Jennifer Holloway. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Carter is survived by parents, Lucky and Kristie Cash; mother, Susie Hargrove and partner Bud Teston; grandparents; Larry and Sandra Cash, Mildred Barnette, Norma Jean Oliveaux (Freddy), and Harold Jones; sisters, Meaghan Cash Chunn, Brandy Brinson, Brittany Brinson; brother, Richard Cason (Yuri); nieces, Madison Chunn, Rylee Kate Chunn, Chloe Coleman, Rea Cason, Angie Cason; nephews, Peyton Burr, Kenneth Brinson, Jackson Chunn, Carson Chunn, Shui Cason, Hank Cason; aunts, Carolyn Leigh Hargrove, Penny Cox (Mike) and special Texas family.



Pallbearers will be Shun Hill, Tobias Greely, Christian Tyler, Jake Burks, Hunter McDaniel and Cameron Miller.



Honorary pallbearer Matthew Jackson.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com



Kilpatrick Funeral Home



West Monroe Published in The News Star on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary