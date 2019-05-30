Services
Griffin Funeral Home
7427 Cypress St
West Monroe, LA 71294
(318) 396-3191
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whites Ferry Road Church
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Whites Ferry Road Church
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy .
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Lynn Shores Hilburn . RN


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Cathy Lynn Shores Hilburn . RN Obituary
Cathy Lynn Shores Hilburn, RN.

Calhoun, LA - Funeral service for Mrs. Cathy Lynn Shores Hilburn, RN of Calhoun, LA will be at 1:00pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Whites Ferry Road Church in West Monroe, LA with Jason Robertson officiating. Graveside will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Whites Ferry Road Church.

She was a devoted mother, wife, & grandmother that loved and diligently served the Lord. She was eternally grateful for her loving forever family at Whites Ferry Road Church.

Cathy is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Elaine Shores; grandparents, Clayton and Hazel Huchaby, and Steve and Dona Shores.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband Jackie Hilburn; children, Lottie Hilburn, Brooke Bell and husband Dakin, Blake Burnett and wife Sarah, sister, Amy Price and husband Tracy; nephews, Allan and Jordan; grandchildren, Ellie Kay, Huck, Maple, Hoss, and Wade; Also survived by a host of a forever family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Steve Idom, Paul Stephens, Steve Williams, John Godwin, Gordon Dasher, Jay Huckabee.

Griffin Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Griffin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffin Funeral Home
Download Now