Cathy Lynn Shores Hilburn, RN.
Calhoun, LA - Funeral service for Mrs. Cathy Lynn Shores Hilburn, RN of Calhoun, LA will be at 1:00pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Whites Ferry Road Church in West Monroe, LA with Jason Robertson officiating. Graveside will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Whites Ferry Road Church.
She was a devoted mother, wife, & grandmother that loved and diligently served the Lord. She was eternally grateful for her loving forever family at Whites Ferry Road Church.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Elaine Shores; grandparents, Clayton and Hazel Huchaby, and Steve and Dona Shores.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband Jackie Hilburn; children, Lottie Hilburn, Brooke Bell and husband Dakin, Blake Burnett and wife Sarah, sister, Amy Price and husband Tracy; nephews, Allan and Jordan; grandchildren, Ellie Kay, Huck, Maple, Hoss, and Wade; Also survived by a host of a forever family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Steve Idom, Paul Stephens, Steve Williams, John Godwin, Gordon Dasher, Jay Huckabee.
Griffin Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 30, 2019