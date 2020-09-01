Cecelia Nelson Bond Warner Mixon
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Cecelia Nelson Bond Warner Mixon, 71, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Shane Duke officiating. Interment will follow in Welcome Home Cemetery in Grayson, LA.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at Mulhearn's. Due to the current health concerns, the family asks friends to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Please come and go to allow everyone to visit with the family.
Cecelia was raised by Helen and Luther Reitzell in Caldwell Parish, LA, with her brothers and sister. She was taught to hunt, fish, and hold her own. Through school she played sports and competed against the best. Voted as "Most Athletic" at Caldwell Parish High, she and her teams racked up numerous wins and she gained a reputation as being a force both behind the plate and on the court, scoring 30+ in games. She passed her love of sports down through numerous generations and would light up talking about her glory days. Playing basketball with her grandkids was one of her favorite past times, and she was still just as tough. She loved showing off her grandkids and great grandkids, athletic accomplishments, and did not miss much. She followed in her mother's footsteps becoming a nurse later in life although she had been a natural nurse her whole life. She specialized in children and loved them all like her own. At any given moment she would have whatever needed to heal any ailment and soothe any problem. She loved her kids, but she was the happiest with her grandkids and great grandkids. She always wanted to be called "Mamaw", but her oldest grandkid insisted on "Granny Ceil". She got her wish with her next group of grandkids, so Granny Ceil and Mamaw it was.
Cecelia lived life to the fullest, whether she was vacationing with her family, attending all her grandchildren's events, going to concerts as VIP, or spending time with her mother. When she could not be there for something, she was asking for updates. No matter where she was, she was going to be right in the middle of everything. Cecelia was a strong believer in age being nothing but a number.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Grady Dale Warner, and Ronald E. Mixon; her fathers, Luther Reitzell and Merrell (Bud) Nelson; her beloved brother, Mark Randall Reitzell; and her infant son, Matt.
Survivors include her mother, Helen Faye Reitzell; children, Kimberly Bond Collier and husband, Jerry, Jimmy Ras Bond and wife, Kathy, Jodi Warner Gaumnitz and husband, John Robert; grandchildren, Shanna Mikale Ardery, Kaitlyn Dakota Collier, Kassidy Cheyenne Torrez, Thomas James "TJ" Bond, John Grady Gaumnitz, JoLee Cecelia Gaumnitz, and Jaron Seth Antley; great grandchildren, Ryleigh Victoria Ardery, Rhayce Isabel Ardery, Rynna Elizabeth Ardery, Peyton Bailee Jennings, Kason Anthony Jennings, Karter Isaiah Collier, Bentley Jazlene Collier, Daegan Cheyenne Stoley, Lukas Dean Torrez, Jayden Walker Hendry, and Grayson Seth Antley; and also a brother, a sister, and numerous other family members and friends.
So much of us is made from what we learned from her. She will always be with us like a handprint on our hearts. A bright star burned out way too soon.
She was a patriot that loved her country and God. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Donald J. Trump campaign in her memory.
