Cecil Curtis Lipscomb, Jr.
Monroe - Funeral services for Cecil Curtis Lipscomb, Jr., 85, of Monroe, will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, 2308 Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA, with Reverend Terry Slawson and Reverend James Doughty officiating. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at Mulhearn Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Cecil was born on November 1, 1933, in Jackson, MS, and went to be with the Lord on February 23, 2019.
Cecil lived a life of service to his family, his church, and his friends. Unafraid to tackle any project, he always wore a beautiful smile and was always willing to help others. He attended and graduated from Mississippi College, Baylor University, The University of Texas at Austin and University of Southern Mississippi. He was a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Louisiana Monroe for 10 years. He later retired from Monroe City Schools with 17 years of service in the Pupil Appraisal Department. He was a member of First Baptist Church Monroe for 48 years where he was the director of the Special Education Department for over 30 years. He served as a deacon for 44 years.
Survivors include his son, Cecil C. Lipscomb, III and wife Marilyn, of Monroe; daughter, Luci Whorton and husband Tom, of Georgetown, TX; and daughter, Nancy L. Davis of Monroe. Grandchildren, Meredith Garner and husband Rob; Curtis Lipscomb, IV and wife Lauren; Ruth and Elise Whorton; Michael Davis and wife Kristi; Steven Davis and wife Dorothy Ann. Great-Grandchildren, Robert, Caroline, and Ryan Garner, Taylor Ann Lipscomb, Cole and Caleb Davis, Joseph Davis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cecil was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Amason Lipscomb; and his parents, Bessie Ruth and Cecil Lipscomb, Sr.
Pallbearers will be Rob Garner, Curtis Lipscomb, Michael Davis, Steven Davis, Tom Whorton, Herschel Ryan, Kent Arrington, Fred Roeder, and Mike Swinney.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Mary Martha Ministry or Parkview Ministry.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star on Feb. 26, 2019