Charlene Blocker Johnson
Bastrop - Funeral services for Mrs. Charlene Blocker Johnson are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Bonne Idee Assembly Of God with Pastor Jerry Stuckey officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22 at Goldens.
Mrs. Johnson was a retired Substitute School Teacher and School Bus Driver. She was a member and past President of the Town and Country Homemakers Club. She was a very active Christian and a faithful church member of Bonne Idee Assembly of God.. All her life, she loved her God. Charlene was a loving, caring mother to her children and a faithful wife to her husband. She was a high school graduate of Bastrop High and attended the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Charlene loved to travel; she and her husband, Jerry, were frequent visitors to Branson, MO. They made seven trips to Hawaii, visited all fifty states, including Alaska, and also visited eighteen foreign countries. She enjoyed going on cruises as well.
Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her father, Jesse A. Blocker; mother, Edith C. Morris Bergeron; son, Rev. Danny Ray Johnson (a Kentucky State Representative); and brother, Eddie Eugene Bergeron.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Johnson; children, Treasa Kay Barrett and husband James "Buddy", Rita Gay Stuckey and husband Pastor Jerry; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Johnson (wife of son, Rev. Danny Johnson, now deceased); ten grandchildren, Ginger Greenwood and husband Chad, Jamie Barrett and wife Tatum, Tifani Thomas and husband Chad, Jerilyn Blackman and husband Josh, Samuel Stuckey and wife Kristin, Tave' Garza and husband Daniel, Boaz Johnson, Danielle Clay and husband Scott, Judah Johnson and wife Casey, Sarah Worner and husband Kyle; twenty great grandchildren; brothers, Retired United States Navy Commander Gerald C. Blocker and wife Vivian, James A. Blocker and wife Dolly, Lloyd R. Blocker and wife Sharon, Billy J. Blocker and wife Kay, Jesse A. Blocker, Jr.; and two sisters, Linda F. Haynes and Trevelyn S. Songy and husband Mike. Charlene had a loving and caring personality and many friends. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jamie Barrett, Samuel Stuckey, Boaz Johnson, Judah Johnson, Chad Greenwood, Chad Thomas, and Josh Blackman. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Blocker, James Blocker, Lloyd Blocker, Billy Blocker, and Jessie Jr. Blocker.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 21, 2019