West Monroe - The Honorable Judge Charles Andrew Traylor, II retired West Monroe City Judge, passed of natural causes on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife of 64 years Martha, his family, friends and the spirit of the Lord.
Judge Traylor was born January 23, 1933 in Columbia, Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. In 1951, he entered Northeast Louisiana State College where he met the love of his life, Martha Struben. Upon graduation with honors in 1955, he entered the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and was stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia. November 10, 1955, he, and Martha were married before he transferred overseas to Panmunjon, Korea where he was assigned to the United Nations Military Armistice Commission. Having risen to the rank of Captain he was honorably discharged in 1957. Charles and Martha then moved to Baton Rouge where he enrolled in the LSU School of Law. While at LSU, he and Martha welcomed the arrival of their first son, Charles A. Traylor, III in 1958. As a true LSU Tiger, he was proud to say he and Martha were in attendance in Tiger Stadium Halloween 1959 to witness Billy Cannon's Miracle 89 Yard Punt Return to defeat Ole Miss. Geaux Tigers! Upon his graduation, he and his small family moved to West Monroe in January 1960. Soon after arriving in West Monroe, he proved himself to be a capable young lawyer and became West Monroe City Attorney. That same year he welcomed the birth of his second son, John S. Traylor and his third son, Nathan S. Traylor was born in 1962. In 1966 he joined the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office where he served for 8 years as an Assistant District Attorney.
In 1974, Governor Edwin Edwards appointed him West Monroe City Judge. In 1975, he was elected West Monroe City Judge where he served until his retirement in 1997. After Retirement, Judge Traylor continued to serve as Judge Pro Tempore in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals,2nd, 3rd, and 4th Judicial District Courts, and City Courts of Bastrop, Monroe, and West Monroe. Always fair is how he was described by those who came before him. He served as Secretary and Vice-President of the local bar association and was the Louisiana Moral and Civic Foundation's 1986 Louisiana Lawman of the Year. He was an early member and past master of the J. C. Stewart #460 Masonic Lodge and a member of West Monroe Lodge #419. He continued to practice law until his death.
Judge Traylor was a devout Baptist and dedicated follower of Christ. He served as a faculty member and teacher at United Theological Seminary in Monroe. Over the years he worshipped at Highland Baptist, First West, Fair Park Baptist and was a founder of Cedar Crest Baptist Church in West Monroe. He also served as an ordained deacon at Antioch Baptist Church in Flippin, Arkansas. He was a much loved Sunday School teacher for many years, and he loved to teach the gospel. The Judge was an enthusiastic outdoorsman. He loved fishing of every type from fly fishing for trout to catching a mess of Chinquapin with a cane pole. He was always proud to tell the tale of catching a 25 pound catfish in the Ouachita River at the age of 12 with his childhood friend, Orvis Watson. Come fall you would find him in the wood's deer hunting and camping with his sons and friends. Judge Traylor was blessed with an incredible memory. He remembered everyone he met and where their families came from. He was a great storyteller recalling the adventures of his youth growing up in Columbia and childhood summers in Maine. The Judge loved Louisiana politics and telling the story of how Earl Long bit his Uncle Harny during a fist fight at the state capitol. He had a big, wonderful laugh that made you laugh along with him. The Judge was a very kind man who was loved by many. He took great joy in helping others in ways big and small. He never missed an opportunity to do an act of kindness or show his appreciation. He loved life as it was a gift from God. A gift to be enjoyed and shared. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and Uncle Charlie. Loved by his family and friends, he leaves a huge void with his passing. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Martha Struben Traylor, sons Charles A. "Chuck" Traylor, III and wife Susan of West Monroe, John S. Traylor and husband Larry Martin of Austin, Texas, and Nathan S. Traylor of West Monroe; three granddaughters, Lauren Traylor Fitch of West Monroe, Catherine Traylor of Baton Rouge and Emily Traylor of New Orleans; His brothers Dr. John H. "Bud" Traylor, Jr of Baton Rouge and Retired Justice Chet D. Traylor of Monroe; sister-in-law Elizabeth "Libby" Struben Smith of West Monroe; his dear friends who he considered to be part of the family Jerry Blankinship and Gerald Arrant, both of West Monroe; nieces and nephews; his loving caregivers Tresa McCarvill, Melissa Fletcher, Sonya Myers, Terry Sledge, Janice Alexander, and Mary Ann Cox; and beloved hunting dog, Cleo. Judge Traylor was proceeded in death by his parents, John Hardy Traylor and Bernice Bogan Traylor; and his sisters Bunkie Stotts and Betty Harris. Judge Traylor will be buried next to his parents in the Columbia Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday. A Masonic service will follow the visitation at 7:00 P.M. The family requests that all visitors practice social distancing, wear face coverings for their own safety and the safety of others.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday August 12, 2020 for family and friends at the Columbia Hill Cemetery, with the funeral procession leaving Mulhearn Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. Pallbearers are Luke Smith, Colby Fletcher, Judge H. Stephens Winters, Charlie Brown, Chase Nappier, Dustan Ballance and Raymond Liserio.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fair Park Baptist Church India Orphanage Fund or Fair Park Good Hope Church Fund.
His was a life well lived.
