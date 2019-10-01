|
|
Charles "Coot" Black
Sterlington - Funeral Services for Mr. Charles "Coot" Black, 91, of Sterlington, LA, will be held at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe with Rev. Ben Hackler officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until service time on Wednesday.
Mr. Black was born August 22, 1928, and passed away September 28, 2019. He was retired from IMC after 35 years of service, and he was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Kelley Black; daughter, DeWanna Canterberry Black; and grandson, Wesley Dale Canterberry.
Survivors include his son, Ken Black; granddaughter, Katie Black Bostick and husband Chris Bostick; great grandsons, Tanner and Spencer Bostick; grandson, Brandon Black and wife Destinee Stoddard Black; great granddaughter, Logan Michele Black; grandson, Trevor Black; granddaughter, Melanie Canterberry Champney and husband Cameron Champney; great grandchildren, Morgan and Iris Champney; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Bostick, Brandon Black, Trevor Black, Jim Black, Tanner Bostick, Spencer Bostick and Drew Whittington.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Sterlington.
Published in The News Star on Oct. 1, 2019