Charles Brooks Hamaker
Natchitoches - Charles Brooks Hamaker, 59, passed away doing what he loved, brewing a brown ale at Cane River Brewery in Natchitoches, Louisiana on November 1, 2020.
Brooks was born on August 2, 1961 in Monroe, Louisiana, the first child of Charles L. Hamaker and Brooks E. Hamaker (Brooksie). He has two brothers Tom and Will Hamaker. Brooks was wed to Robin Michelle Bailey on August 23, 1984 and they were married 23 years. They raised their children Miles Franklin Hamaker and Charles Graham Hamaker in Abita Springs, LA.
Brooks played a significant role as master brewer (1987-1997) at Abita Brewing Company in Abita Springs, LA. As master brewer he created some of Abita Beer's most beloved recipes including Purple Haze, Abita Amber, Andygator, Turbodog, and Abita Root Beer. Brooks went on to share his wealth of brewing knowledge in Ireland, Hong Kong, and Tecate, Mexico and later served as master brewer for Fullsteam Brewing, Durham, NC; Big Boss Brewing Co of Durham, NC; Black Jack Brewing Co in Raleigh, NC; Flying Tiger Brewery of Monroe, LA; and finally Cane River Brewing Co of Natchitoches, LA.
Brooks was one of a kind. An intellectual, a historian including in the most trivial of topics, a charming raconteur, and a passionate chef and brewer. A true Southern character whose veneration of all things cultural: music, reading and writing, cooking - those things that make an ordinary life rich. He could spin a tale of tales to anyone who would listen. And listen they did.
Brooks is survived by his children Miles Franklin Hamaker of Oslo, Norway and Charles Graham Hamaker of Oxford, MS; his mother Brooks Ellen Hamaker; his brother Thomas Lawler Hamaker and his wife Gina, Fayetteville, AR, his brother Powell Williams Hamaker and his wife Lisa, Mandeville, LA and nieces Anna Hamaker and Erin Hamaker and nephews Powell Hamaker, Reese Hamaker and Charles Lane Hamaker. He is preceded in death by his father Charles L Hamaker.
