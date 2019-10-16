Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
209 North Bonner Street
Ruston, LA 71270
(318) 255-2832
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Ruston, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Ruston, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Johnson Sr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles D. Johnson Sr. Obituary
Charles D. Johnson, Sr.

RUSTON - Funeral services for Charles D. Johnson, Sr., 81, will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ruston. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until services on Friday at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Rev. Paul Watts and Dr. Michael Hawley will officiate.

Charles was a graduate of Ruston High School and attended Louisiana Tech University. He served as a radioman in the Navy Reserve and was a charter member at Emmanuel Baptist where he was named Deacon Emeritus. Charles was founder and owner of Ruston Office Supply. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and gardening. Whether he was in the woods or on the lake, Charles loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents: Rev. A. H. Johnson, Sr., Ruth Ellen Buell Johnson, and Iva McCorkle Johnson; siblings: Ruth Ellen Sumlin, Paul Johnson, and triplet siblings: Sara Frances, Martha Ann, and Pauline.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Mary Jo Coplen Johnson; three sons: Charles David Johnson, Jr. and wife Kayla, Keith Lane Johnson and wife, Kayla, and Mark Andrew Johnson and wife Nikki; Grandchildren: Alexandra Sanders, Coplen Johnson, John David Johnson, Michael Johnson, Dylan Weaver, John-Caleb Johnson, Haley Ortego, Max Johnson, Hannah Arseneault, Joseph Johnson, Olan Weaver, Sarah Cate Johnson, and Anna Albritton; Great-Grandchildren: Vivian Beth Sanders, Gabriel Ortego, Levi Ortego, Jesse Ortego, Beorn Johnson, Eila Ortego, Hayden Johnson, and Grayson Johnson; siblings: Andy H. Johnson, Jr., Lois Deal, Roger Johnson, Philip Johnson, and Karen Johnston.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Alexander, John Camp, John Roebuck, Jerry Baker, Glynn Harris, Keith Barnes and Charles Griffin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now