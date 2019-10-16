|
Charles D. Johnson, Sr.
RUSTON - Funeral services for Charles D. Johnson, Sr., 81, will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ruston. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until services on Friday at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Rev. Paul Watts and Dr. Michael Hawley will officiate.
Charles was a graduate of Ruston High School and attended Louisiana Tech University. He served as a radioman in the Navy Reserve and was a charter member at Emmanuel Baptist where he was named Deacon Emeritus. Charles was founder and owner of Ruston Office Supply. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and gardening. Whether he was in the woods or on the lake, Charles loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents: Rev. A. H. Johnson, Sr., Ruth Ellen Buell Johnson, and Iva McCorkle Johnson; siblings: Ruth Ellen Sumlin, Paul Johnson, and triplet siblings: Sara Frances, Martha Ann, and Pauline.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Mary Jo Coplen Johnson; three sons: Charles David Johnson, Jr. and wife Kayla, Keith Lane Johnson and wife, Kayla, and Mark Andrew Johnson and wife Nikki; Grandchildren: Alexandra Sanders, Coplen Johnson, John David Johnson, Michael Johnson, Dylan Weaver, John-Caleb Johnson, Haley Ortego, Max Johnson, Hannah Arseneault, Joseph Johnson, Olan Weaver, Sarah Cate Johnson, and Anna Albritton; Great-Grandchildren: Vivian Beth Sanders, Gabriel Ortego, Levi Ortego, Jesse Ortego, Beorn Johnson, Eila Ortego, Hayden Johnson, and Grayson Johnson; siblings: Andy H. Johnson, Jr., Lois Deal, Roger Johnson, Philip Johnson, and Karen Johnston.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Alexander, John Camp, John Roebuck, Jerry Baker, Glynn Harris, Keith Barnes and Charles Griffin.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019