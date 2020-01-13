Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Charles Daily

Charles Daily Obituary
Charles Daily

West Monroe -

Memorial services for Charles "C. R.", Daily, 88, of Chatham, LA will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday January 16, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Bro. Bobby Taylor will officiate under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Charles was born January 27, 1931 in Mer Rouge, LA and passed away January 13, 2020 in West Monroe. He was retired from Olinkraft/Riverwood. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Joyce S. Daily, son, Kenneth Wayne Daily, great-grandson, Forest Prediletto.

Charles is survived by 3 children; Vicki Lynn Tidwell and husband Glen, Patricia Thornton and husband Mike and Bobby Daily and wife Wendy; 2 brothers, Sam Daily and wife Connie, Ricky Daily and wife Joyce; sister, Laura Jean Joyner and husband Charles; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
