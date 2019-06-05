Charles E. Cox



Monroe - Funeral services for Charles E. Cox will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe, LA. Reverends Ben McGehee and Betty Swanson will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park. There will be a visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM.



Mr. Cox was born on May 13, 1930 in Shreveport, LA and passed away on June 3, 2019 in Monroe, LA. He was a retired Supervisor from Riverwood. He retired from the Louisiana Army National Guard after 43 years of service with the rank of Major. He was a member of Lea Joyner United Methodist Church. He also was an Amateur Radio Operator (KG5GE). He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Ann Gibson Cox and his parents, John Edward Cox and Lizzie Mae Blackstock Cox.



He is survived by his son, John Edd Cox; daughter, Lisa Ann Cox Seymour and husband, Larry; grandson, John Clayton Cox; granddaughter, Mallory Ann Seymour Middleton and husband Shane; great grandson, Micah Middleton and great granddaughter, Stella Middleton.



Memorials may be made to Lea Joyner United Methodist Church.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.



Kilpatrick Funeral Home



Monroe, LA Published in The News Star on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary