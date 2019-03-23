Dr. Charles E. Smith



Monroe - There will be a Memorial Gathering for Dr. Charles E. Smith from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.



Dr. Smith was born on January 24, 1937 in Shreveport, Louisiana to his parents, Elvin Ezra Smith and Peggy Essie Hooter Smith. He was a graduate of Fair Park High School in Shreveport in 1955. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans, LA and was a graduate in 1961 as a Doctor of Dental Surgery. He later completed specialty training in Orthodontics in 1967.



He was a member of NELA Association, Louisiana Dental Association, American Dental Association, Louisiana Orthodontic Association, Southwestern Orthodontic Society, and the American Society of Orthodontists. Dr. Smith and his wife, Christina established North Louisiana Orthodontics where he practiced for the last 20 plus years. In addition he was a pilot with the Civil Air Patrol obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.



Dr. Smith is survived by his wife, Christina Smith; three children, Charles Christopher Smith, Michael Stewart Smith and wife, Kristin, and Tiffany Liane Martin and husband, Regan; two stepchildren, Krista Rhymes and Ashley Keever; grandchildren, Kathryn Marie Smith, Charles Andrew Smith, Christopher Grant Smith, John Russell Smith, Alexander Martin, Regan Riley Martin, and Harrison Rhymes; and sister, Charlotte Ann Green; nephew, Eric Green and wife, Karen.



Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Pilots for Patients or .



Dr. Smith was the most caring, compassionate, and kindest man on earth. A true example of what a gentleman should be.



