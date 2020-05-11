|
Charles Eddie Wright
Winnsboro - Private family graveside services for Mr. Charles Eddie Wright, 92, of Crowville, LA will be held at Crowville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Mark Powell and Rev. Floyd Hawthorne officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Winnsboro UPC in his honor. Text winnsboroupc to 77977 or mail a check to PO Box 775, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Mr. Wright was born June 7, 1927 and passed away on May 9, 2020. He was a veteran who served in the United States Army. He loved Jesus, his family, farming and hunting. He is preceded in death by parents, William and Melinda Walters Wright; wife, Jewel Juanita Wright; and brothers and sisters.
Survivors include three sons, Charles Donnie Wright and wife Caroline, James Michael Wright and wife Debbie, Carey Dalton Wright and wife Beverly; five grandchildren, Dustin Wright and wife Ashley, Landon Wright and wife Taylor, Jonathan Wright and wife Rachel, Andrea Parks and husband Chad, Corey Wright and wife Anna Claire; great-grandchildren, Elijah Wright, Eva Wright, Kate Wright, Jakin Wright, Paxton Parks, Carey Parks; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
