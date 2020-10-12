Charles Edward Stevens



West Monroe - Mr. Charles Edward Stevens, 67, of West Monroe, LA was born on February 14, 1953 and passed from this life on October 12, 2020. Mr. Stevens had a love for music and loved to play the drums. Mr. Stevens is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Reba Stevens; brother, Ezra Stevens; niece, Patsy Lynn Stevens. Those left to cherish his memories include his two brothers, Robert Stevens (Debbie) of West Monroe, LA and Paul Stevens of West Monroe, LA.



Also left to cherish his memories are numerous nieces and nephews and a host of very many friends.









