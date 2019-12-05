|
Charles Irving Parker
Mr. Charles Irving Parker, 78, born in Monroe, LA on August 11, 1941, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellsworth and Olive Boynton Parker. Mr. Parker was a graduate of Ouachita High School Class of 1959 and Louisiana Tech University in 1963. He was an engineer in the scheduling and planning department at International Paper Company for 35 years. Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Grant Parker and children; Allyson Ann Parker, Monroe, LA, James Burrett Parker(Kay). Virginia "Ginged' Parker Flowers (Mike), Terri Jean Smith
(Steve) and Boyce Keith Smith (Katherine). He is also survived by his brother, James Morris Parker (Joan), grandchildren; Sarah Williams, Grant and Tyler Smith, nieces, Cheryl Spradling and Gwen Martin. Visitation will be held at Radney Funeral Home, Mobile, AL on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6 until 8.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Pine Crest Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019