Charles J. "Bubba" Correro
Charles J. "Bubba" Correro

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Charles J. "Bubba" Correro, 80, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, August 31, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Fr. Frank Coens officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Monday.

Mr. Correro was born December 29, 1939 and passed away August 28, 2020. He was a member of St. Paschal Catholic Church in West Monroe. Mr. Correro worked at Safeway/Harvest Food for many years and then retired from the City of Monroe, where he worked at the Selman Field Golf Course.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Rose Correro.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Correro; son, Charles Darrell Correro and wife Kim; granddaughter, Morgan Renee Correro; brother, Anthony Correro and wife Kay; sister, Charlene Harris and husband Rob; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Duncan, EJ Ratcliff, Kenny Howe, Sean Wiles, Christopher Demers, Patrick Demers, Mark Correro. Honorary Pallbearer will be Warren Ezell.

Memorials may be made to St. Paschal Catholic Church or to the charity of your choice.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
