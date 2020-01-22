|
Charles Jasper Archibald
Rayville, LA - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. Charles Jasper Archibald, 80, of Delhi, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville, LA with Rev. John Albright officiating. Interment will follow in the Lynn Cemetery in Archibald, LA.
Mr. Archibald was born on September 6, 1939 in Archibald, LA and passed away on January 21, 2020 in Monroe, LA. He graduated from Mangham High School in 1957 and attended college earning his BA and MBA from Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM) and furthered his education by graduating from banking school at Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge, LA. Mr. Archibald worked at Ouachita National Bank in Monroe, LA until he moved with his family back to Richland Parish to serve as Vice President at Richland State Bank in Rayville, LA. Charles finished out his professional career working at Isle of Capri and Diamond Jack's Casinos in Vicksburg, MS until his recent retirement. Mr. Archibald is preceded in death by his son, Chuck Archibald; mother, Julia Belle Barmore Archibald and his father, Earnest Josiah Archibald.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Archibald; son, Keith Archibald; daughter-in-law, Krista Archibald; grandchildren, Matthew Archibald and Mackenzie Archibald; stepchildren, Beverly Williams and husband, Rockie, Barbara Ferrington and husband, Mickey, Bill Anderson and wife, Sandy, Brenda Ellington and husband, Noble Ellington, Jr., Carla Beth Anderson and Cliff Mosley; along with a host of step-grandchildren and great grandchildren, cousins and dear friends.
Pallbearers will be Keith Archibald, Bob Archibald, Lynn Smith, Don Smith, Andy McBroom, and Ike McBroom.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until Service Time on Friday at Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville, LA.
