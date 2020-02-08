Resources
Charles "Chuck" Joiner Obituary
West Monroe - Charles "Chuck" Robert Joiner died peacefully on January 27, 2020, surrounded by the Love of family and the Grace of God. Chuck was a gentle, kind and intelligent man with a fiercely devoted passion for Jesus and the Word of God. Despite a long and harrowing fight with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chuck kept his faith strong and his heart open. He leaves his family rich with memories and deep imprints of his beautiful and patient spirit. His life speaks for itself with rich pictures of his character - integrity, honesty and forgiveness. His worldly passions were the joy and laughter of his grandchildren, the affection of his feline fur-babies, delicious food and Louisiana football.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. In 1985, he graduated with his Juris Doctorate from Loyola University in New Orleans. He opened a private law practice in West Monroe where he served the local community for over 30 years.

Chuck is preceded in death by his brother Danny E. Joiner and his grandson, Noah Collom Miller. He is survived by his spouse, Gail Joiner. He leaves behind his children, Charles Scott Joiner and Kristen Leigh Miller; two stepsons, Eddie Johnson and Eric Johnson; grandchildren, Evie, Jack, Eli Miller and Elliot Johnson; his parents- Judge Charles E. and Laura Jean Joiner; and his sister, Diane Cason.

His family is proud to carry on the light of his legacy.

"Surrounded by Your glory

What will my heart feel

Will I dance for you Jesus

Or in awe of You be still

Will I stand in your presence

Or to my knees will I fall

Will I sing Hallelujah

Will I be able to speak at all

I can only imagine

I can only imagine..."
Published in The News Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
