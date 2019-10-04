|
|
Charles Ray Venable
Monroe - Funeral services for Charles Ray Venable, 88, of Monroe, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Graceminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Bruce Rux officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until Service Time Saturday at the church.
Mr. Venable was born December 7, 1930, in Lampkin, LA, and passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He graduated from Ouachita High School in 1948 where he played football and was an honorable mention all-state guard in his senior year. He played football while at NLU and was a graduate of ULM and LSU. Mr. Venable was a U. S. Army Captain and served in the military police during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Venable was a member of Graceminster Presbyterian Church and a 32nd Degree Mason.
Mr. Venable helped to pioneer fluid mixed fertilizers in the Deep South, his impact having initiated in 1955. Charles partnered with Nelson Abell in the startup of Ouachita Fertilizer Company. He served as general manager and president during his 44-year tenure.
Charles was always an active spokesman and ambassador for agribusiness and for the fertilizer and agrichemicals industry. He was privileged to serve as 1982 Chairman of the Southwest Fertilizer Conference; past president of the Louisiana Ag. Industries Association; and a National Fertilizer Solutions Association board member for ten years. Charles also served in leadership capacities with the Louisiana Farm Bureau, the Louisiana Cotton and Grain Association, the University of Louisiana-Monroe agricultural advisory board, and Commissioner of the Tensas Basin Levee Board. He received the 2011 Distinguished Service to North Louisiana Agriculture Award.
Mr. Venable was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry Ann Venable; and brother, Ernest L. Venable, Jr.
Survivors include son, Charles Michael Venable; daughter, Melodie Venable Bradley and husband Jack; grandsons, Joshua Leporati and wife Miranda, and Joseph Leporati and wife Sadie; great grandchildren, Sawyer, Eli, and Sarah Leporati.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Leporati, Joseph Leporati, Venoy Kinnard, Gary Mathes, Sal Petitto, Dixon Abell, Freddie Nolan, Freddie Cascio, Fred Monroe, and Danny Calk. Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Johnson, Von Perkins, George Gabriell, Bishop Johnston, Quinn Becker, Gardner Smith, Dr. Kerry Anders, and Bennie Evans.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Connie Smith and L. C. Bonner.
Memorials may be made to Graceminster Presbyterian Church.
