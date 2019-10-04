Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graceminster Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Graceminster Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Venable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Ray Venable


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Ray Venable Obituary
Charles Ray Venable

Monroe - Funeral services for Charles Ray Venable, 88, of Monroe, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Graceminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Bruce Rux officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until Service Time Saturday at the church.

Mr. Venable was born December 7, 1930, in Lampkin, LA, and passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He graduated from Ouachita High School in 1948 where he played football and was an honorable mention all-state guard in his senior year. He played football while at NLU and was a graduate of ULM and LSU. Mr. Venable was a U. S. Army Captain and served in the military police during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Venable was a member of Graceminster Presbyterian Church and a 32nd Degree Mason.

Mr. Venable helped to pioneer fluid mixed fertilizers in the Deep South, his impact having initiated in 1955. Charles partnered with Nelson Abell in the startup of Ouachita Fertilizer Company. He served as general manager and president during his 44-year tenure.

Charles was always an active spokesman and ambassador for agribusiness and for the fertilizer and agrichemicals industry. He was privileged to serve as 1982 Chairman of the Southwest Fertilizer Conference; past president of the Louisiana Ag. Industries Association; and a National Fertilizer Solutions Association board member for ten years. Charles also served in leadership capacities with the Louisiana Farm Bureau, the Louisiana Cotton and Grain Association, the University of Louisiana-Monroe agricultural advisory board, and Commissioner of the Tensas Basin Levee Board. He received the 2011 Distinguished Service to North Louisiana Agriculture Award.

Mr. Venable was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry Ann Venable; and brother, Ernest L. Venable, Jr.

Survivors include son, Charles Michael Venable; daughter, Melodie Venable Bradley and husband Jack; grandsons, Joshua Leporati and wife Miranda, and Joseph Leporati and wife Sadie; great grandchildren, Sawyer, Eli, and Sarah Leporati.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Leporati, Joseph Leporati, Venoy Kinnard, Gary Mathes, Sal Petitto, Dixon Abell, Freddie Nolan, Freddie Cascio, Fred Monroe, and Danny Calk. Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Johnson, Von Perkins, George Gabriell, Bishop Johnston, Quinn Becker, Gardner Smith, Dr. Kerry Anders, and Bennie Evans.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to Connie Smith and L. C. Bonner.

Memorials may be made to Graceminster Presbyterian Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now