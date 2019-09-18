|
Charles Richard Poole, Sr.
West Monroe -
Funeral services for Charles Richard Poole, Sr., will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Bro. Chris Bates will be officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Alexandria Memorial Park, Alexandria, LA. Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Charles was born May 7, 1933 in Woodruff, South Carolina and passed away September 15, 2019 in Monroe, LA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Faye Poole; parents, Otis Poole and Margaret Poole Pearman and step-dad, Dean Pearman; step-son, Buddy Kimsey; sister, Dorothy Allred. Charles was a deacon at Highland Presbyterian and a member of AMVETS. Charles was an avid West Monroe Rebel Fan and had a love for music whether, it was singing or playing. He retired from Old Holiday Inn in Alexandria and Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas. Charles served in the United States Marines for over 14 years during the Korean and Vietnam War.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Marquerite Faith Heinberg; son, Charles Richard Poole, Jr. and wife Darlene; sister, Shanny Thigpen; step-son, Larry Blackstone; 3 grandchildren, Charles Heinberg, Heather London and Hanna Grace Poole and 2 great-grandchildren, Victoria Sanders and Sophia London.
Pallbearers will be Larkin Mulhearn, Chet Spurier, Sonny Day, Jay Huckabee, Charles Heinberg and Richard Poole, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Thigpen, Paul Landon, and members of New Freedom Group and members of Highland Presbyterian (New Iona) Church.
Special thanks to the caregivers that loved Mr. Poole at NELA Veterans Home and all dad's friends at the Veteran's Home in Monroe, LA.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 18, 2019