Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Charles Richard Smith


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Charles Richard Smith Obituary
Dr. Charles Richard Smith

Monroe - Funeral services for Dr. Charles Richard Smith, 82, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church with Rev. Thomas Whitfield Stodgill III officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 PM until service time at the church.

Dr. Smith was born September 11, 1936, in Natchitoches, LA, and passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Willis Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport. He earned his doctorate from Oklahoma State University and taught mathematics at ULM for 30 years. Dr. Smith was a lifelong teacher, whose passion was education, and his mission was to instill within all of his students and especially his children and grandchildren, the importance of higher education. Dr. Smith loved all sports, especially ULM athletic events. His hobbies included horse racing, cooking, traveling, and fly fishing. Dr. Smith served on the boards of the NELA Food Bank and the Monroe Area Guidance Center and was managing director for the Refuge of Hope at the Desiard Street Shelter for 15 years.

Dr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Jackson and Mary Julia Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Kathrine; two daughters, Karla Melinda Smith (Ann) and Kamile Smith Geist (Eugene); two step sons, Kenn Woodard and Jay Phelps (Jennifer); mother of his children, Wanda Smith Freeman; two grandsons, Dylan Thomas Charles O'Donnell and Michael Alan Geist; three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Jackie Smith (Janet), Julia Vercher (Bernell), Virginia Looney (Homer), and Linda Fredieu (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Mike Dolecheck, Don O'Toole, James Cozine, Steve Tolson, Quentin Johnson, and Bill Vallery. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Laird, Cecile Hill, and Richard "Dick" Finley.

Memorials may be made to Refuge of Hope Desiard Street Shelter or St. Alban's Episcopal Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now