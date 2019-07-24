Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
507 Foster St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4444
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
507 Foster St
Rayville, LA 71269
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Rayville United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Atkins Family Cemetery
Athens, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Walter Cochran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Walter Cochran Obituary
Charles Walter Cochran

Rayville, LA - Funeral services for Charles Walter Cochran, 72, of Rayville, LA will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday July 25, 2019 at the Rayville United Methodist Church with Rev. William McLain, Rev. Darrell Tate, and Rev. John Albright officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 P.M. at the Atkins Family Cemetery in Athens, LA

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday with a time of remembrance and storytelling beginning at 6:00 P.M at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville, LA
Published in The News Star on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now