|
|
Charles Walter Cochran
Rayville, LA - Funeral services for Charles Walter Cochran, 72, of Rayville, LA will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday July 25, 2019 at the Rayville United Methodist Church with Rev. William McLain, Rev. Darrell Tate, and Rev. John Albright officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 P.M. at the Atkins Family Cemetery in Athens, LA
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday with a time of remembrance and storytelling beginning at 6:00 P.M at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville, LA
Published in The News Star on July 24, 2019