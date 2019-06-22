Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Charlie E. Harris


Charlie E. Harris

West Monroe - Funeral services for Charlie E. Harris, 79, of West Monroe, will be held at 12:00 Noon, Monday, June 24, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Cecil Herrington will be officiating. Interment will follow at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, LA. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Charlie was born July 18, 1939 in Laran, LA and passed away June 20, 2019 in Monroe. He was retired from Louisiana State Highway Department as an Engineering Aide and after retiring went to work in private industry. Charlie served proudly in the U. S. Army and was a member of West Heights Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Benson and Dollie Yossett Harris; sisters, Dorothy Faye Hux, Mary Lee Hux and Zelma Dean Stephenson.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lyndia L. Harris; 2 children, Dr. Theresa L. Harris and husband Christopher Frazier and Bradley C. Harris and wife Kelly; 5 grandchildren, Astrid Harris, Aidan Harris, Ava Harris, Ashlynn Welles-Butt and Axel Harris; sisters, Patsy Mason and Charlene Towers; brother, Victor Harris; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bradley Harris, Fred Lambert Jr., James Keith Lambert, Barney Lambert, Kevin Hux and Scotter Stephenson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Marvin Hux and Victor Harris.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe
Published in The News Star on June 22, 2019
