Charlie Jane Peterson Reed
West Monroe - A celebration of life service for Charlie Jane Peterson Reed, 91, of West Monroe, will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. David Hemphill officiating. Mrs. Reed will be laid at peace alongside her husband to be "Together Forever" in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 12:30 P.M. until service time on Tuesday.
The angels came for our devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend the 27th of June 2019, five hours before her 92nd birthday. She was born June 28, 1927, in Dallas, Texas, to Charles V. Peterson and Florence Flados Peterson.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband of 74 years, Lionel Reed. She is also preceded in death by their loving daughter, Kay Read, and two sisters, Peggy Stafford and Suzanne Raines.
Jane and her high school sweetheart were married November 7, 1942, in Waurika, Oklahoma. Mrs. Reed was very artistically gifted and enjoyed writing poetry and sewing. She created years of beautiful things including handmade quilts, drawings and oil paintings. Jane was a master leather tooler working alongside her husband in his gift of leather creations and saddle making. Together they also shared a devotion to the ministry of the Gospel. She contributed her musical and singing skills to many revivals and pastorates since 1950. Together they attended Southwest Assemblies of God Bible College in Waxahachie, Texas. They truly "shared" their life together.
She is loved and admired by her family and friends. Her wonderful sense of humor and beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by son, Lionel C. Reed (Janet) of West Monroe, daughter, Leah Hemphill (David) of Nashville, Tennessee, and son-in-law, Bill Read of Summerfield, Louisiana. She will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Rebekah Canary, Jeni Downing, Stephanie Leonard, Monica Mock, Mona Fordham, Colton Reed, Bellamy Kersh, and Brittney Pearce, as well as great-grandchildren, Charlye Jayne and Adam Mock, Corbin and Gavin Canary, Mason Leonard, Chandler, Avery and Sloane Pearce and two sisters, Judy Jordan (Allyn) of College Station, Texas, and Betty Glover of Amarillo, Texas.
