Charlie "Wildcat" Johnson Jr.
1935 - 2020
Charlie "Wildcat" Johnson, Jr.

Mangham, LA - Graveside services for Charlie "Wildcat" Johnson, Jr., 85, of Mangham, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Greer Cemetery, Rayville, LA with Bro. Rick Aultman officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.

Mr. Charlie was born August 3, 1935 in Gilbert, LA and passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Monroe, LA.

Mr. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie, Sr. and Edna Denmon Johnson; wife, Geraldine Lowry Johnson; and his brother, George Johnson.

Survivors include his son, Michael Johnson; stepsons, Jimmy Smith, Wayne Smith and wife, Debra, and Leslie Smith; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sister, Francis Stevens and Pauline Freeman and husband, Jimmy; and sister-in-law, Helen Johnson.

Pallbearers are Bo Johnson, Terrell Johnson, Wayne Edwards, Alvin Edwards, Michael Johnson, and Leslie Smith.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The News Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
or

