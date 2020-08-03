Charlie L. McGraw
Monroe - Funeral services for Charlie L. McGraw, 95, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment will follow at Loch Arbor Cemetery in Swartz, Louisiana. Reverend Ricky Baker will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe.
Charlie was born on February 22, 1925 in Baskin, Louisiana and passed away on August 1, 2020 in Monroe, Louisiana. He was a member of Swartz First Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman. He served in the United States Army in Germany during WWII and was wounded in Italy. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Lucrecy, his second wife, Sue; and his sister and brothers.
Charlie is survived by his children, John Allen "Sonny" McGraw, Charlie H. "Little Man" McGraw and wife Sharon, Brenda Kaye Hubanks, Kenneth Wayne McGraw and wife Beth, Travis Brian McGraw and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Sonya Hare, John Nash, Justin Callicott, Allison Strange, Steven Hubanks, Dusty Hubanks and wife Stephanie, Alan McGraw, Sean McGraw, and Curtis McGraw; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Dustin, Drake, Drayson, Lyric, Gracee, Tori, and Lucretia; great-great-grandchildren, Kinlie, Paisley, and Ainsleigh; step-daughters, Faye Moore, Beada Jinks, and Krisan Bryant; and special friend, Denise "Sweet Pea" Franklin.
Pallbearers will be Justin Callicott, Danny Staley, Lucky Napier, Ray Parks, Curtis McGraw, and Dusty Hubanks. Honorary Pallbearers are Earl "Tunie" Takewell, Allen McGraw, Sean McGraw, and Darryl Scott.
