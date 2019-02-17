|
Charlie V. Cobb
West Monroe - Funeral services for Mr. Charlie V. Cobb, 98, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, February 18, 2019, at Fair Park Baptist Church Chapel in West Monroe with Rev. Waymond Warren officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mr. Cobb was born March 7, 1920 and passed away February 15, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps serving as a B-17 pilot during WWII. Mr. Cobb graduated from LSU, was a cattleman, farmer and dairyman, and retired from the FAA as an Air Traffic Flight Service Specialist. He was a member of Fair Park Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Irene McGee Cobb; his parents, Leander and Clara Wall Cobb; sisters, Orene Bayles and Carolyn Jowers; twin brother, Wesley Cobb; and grandson, Noah Cobb.
Survivors include his wife, Ethel McMurray Cobb; children, Charles "Buddy" Cobb and wife Vicki, Tim Cobb and wife Cristie, Susan Skinner and husband Richard, Betty Crofton and husband Randy, Brenda Cobb, and Chris Cobb and wife Elizabeth; stepdaughters, Sylvia Keys Tetley and husband Kerry, Becky Keys, Melody Keys Owens and husband Tim, and Panzie Keys Cromwell and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Crista Skinner, Rebekah McClain and husband Ricky, Brandon Cobb and wife Jennie, Deborah Barron and husband Justin, Micah Skinner and wife Amber, Stephanie Kunz and husband Preston, Jonathan Cobb, Hannah Cobb, Jake Crofton, Joseph Cobb, Luke Crofton, Clara Cobb and Allie Cobb; great grandchildren, Addison McClain, Madelyn Barron, Mason Barron, Landry Cobb, Andan Skinner and Avynley Skinner; step grandchildren, Colby Cromwell and wife Abigail, Cayden Cromwell, Palmer Tetley, Payne Tetley and Caroline Owens; step great grandson, Easton Cromwell; his favorite pet, Oscar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Fair Park Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend thanks to Caring Hands Hospice caregivers Brooke Wall, RN; Stacey Jones, RN; Rita Billingsley, RN; Brother Don Banks; Andrea Helaire, CNA; and Brenda Williams, SW; sitters and helpers Mechelle Taylor and Cristie Cobb; and Randall Bonnett (private aid); and to devoted step-daughter Becky Keys.
Memorials may be made to .
