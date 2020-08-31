Cherree Dalton Pee Woods "Chic"
West Monroe - Cherree Dalton Pee Woods "Chic"
Cherree Woods died peacefully in her sleep on August 31, 2020. In lieu of a formal funeral, her family will be hosting a visitation from 10:00 -10:45 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Rev. Ricky Baker will present closing remarks at 10:45 AM.
She was born August 17, 1941 and passed away at Landmark Nursing Home on August 31, 2020. Chic thoroughly enjoyed her career in the banking industry. There she gained much satisfaction helping her co-workers and customers. Chic's feisty personality was recognized while in high school as she was voted "Miss Flirt" 1960, at Holly Ridge, LA.
Chic is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Woods; parents, Doc and Buford Pee; daughter, Sharline Worsham; and name-sake nephew, Dalton LaForge.
Chic is survived by her children, Pamela Niemeyer (Johnny) of Dubach, LA; son, Scott Woods (Mira) of Tomball, TX; grandchildren Brandon Price (Ashley) of Calhoun, LA, DeNea Price (Trent) of West Monroe, LA, Ben Jones (Amanda) of Dickeyville, WI, Kristie Primmer of Dubach and Alex Woods of Tomball, TX.
Calling her Granny were 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her "Pee" siblings; Edwina Dillard Greer, Bob Pees (Hope), L.D. Pee (Glenda), Nancy Zeller, Rita LaForge and sister/niece Kim Rea (Terry). Her mischievous personality will be missed by her family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com