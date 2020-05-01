|
Cheryl Fink Lolley
Monroe - Cheryl Anne Fink Lolley, a native of Monroe, Louisiana, returned to her maker in the late afternoon of April 29, 2020. She is now reunited with her parents and her sister Beth Fink Thoman. Cheryl loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was smart, kind, witty, compassionate, and never met a stranger. She was an avid gardener, traveler, and had a passion for cooking, especially for those she loved. Cheryl was born April 13, 1939, the daughter of Clayton Laura Heard Fink and George Fink of Monroe. After graduating from Neville High School in 1957, Cheryl attended Louisiana Polytechnic Institute where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. After college, Cheryl worked in the legal division of The Dallas Agency of the Federal National Mortgage Association. Marriage moved Cheryl to Travis Air Force Base in California where she served as an executive secretary to the Director of Materiel. Cheryl returned to Monroe in the mid-sixties and committed herself to her family and various civic activities.
A devoted member of the Monroe Junior Charity League from 1968 until 1985, Cheryl undertook many assignments. Perhaps the most important of her responsibilities was the publication of the Monroe Charities League's first cookbook, The Cotton Country Collection, which continues to support the League's mission to care for the less fortunate.
Cheryl is survived by her sister, Georgiana Walker and her husband, Danny; daughter Alison Elizabeth Lolley; son Gregory Marshall Lolley and wife, Kara; six grandchildren, Laura Clayton West and husband, Atwell; Meaghan Elizabeth Miller and husband, Ian; Meredith ElaineRegan and partner, Justise Contreras; Samuel Marshall Lolley, Grant Clayton Lolley, and Kent Gregory Lolley; and three great- grandchildren, Rebecca Lane West, Landon Riley West and River Landry West. Also missing Cheryl are her niece, Michelle Silvy Baldwin; nephews Robert Silvy, Ben Walker, Chris Walker and Brian Walker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Denmon, Will Hamaker, Dr. James A. Altick, Lew Thoman, Robert Draper, Gene Page, Jack Gosnell, and David Reynolds.
We will forever be grateful to the doctors and nurses in the Emergency Room, and Medical Intensive Care Unit of St. Francis Medical Center. Your treatment, patience, and prayers for our family will never be forgotten.
The family will say farewell privately at Mulhearn Memorial Park cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of Monroe and looks forward to properly celebrating her life in the not-too-distant future. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of love and encouragement at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Cheryl Fink Lolley's memory to one for the following: VNA Texas Meals on Wheels 1600 Viceroy Dr #400, Dallas, TX 75235. Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum 300 N. Houston St, Dallas, TX 75202.
"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13
