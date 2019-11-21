|
|
Cheryl Poindexter Anderson
Shreveport - A celebration of the life of Cheryl Poindexter Anderson, 67, of Shreveport, Louisiana formerly of West Monroe, Louisiana will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. Interment will follow in the Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Cheryl was born on February 19, 1952 in West Monroe, Louisiana and passed away after a brief illness on November 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Dell Poindexter and her beloved brother, Ron Poindexter.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Lawrence Anderson; her niece, Cara Brown and husband, Hunter; nephew, Kellen Poindexter; niece, Amy Poindexter; her step-son, Carl Anderson; sister-in-law, Dianna Demoss and husband Jim; her adored great nephew and nieces, Andrew Archer, Bailor Brown, and Carlie Brown; and a multitude of relatives and close friends.
Cheryl was a graduate of West Monroe High School and Northeast Louisiana University. She touched the lives of so many through her classroom at Millsaps Elementary and Kiroli Elementary. She served Ouachita Parish School Board faithfully for 34 years. After her retirement, she continued to support students in classrooms across Louisiana as an educational consultant.
Cheryl lived her life devoted to her friends and family. She believed in always being optimistic and living for the moment. She always had a positive word and a fond memory to share. She had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone. Cheryl would not hesitate to remind those around her that "life is good."
Serving as pallbearers are Chuck Poole, Larry Favalora, Mike Nickels, Bob Pritchard, Danny Garner, and Richard Harville.
Donations may be made to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana or the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019