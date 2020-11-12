1/1
Chet Paschal Cornado
Chet Paschal Cornado

West Monroe - Private family services will be held for Chet Paschal Coronado of West Monroe, Louisiana. He passed away peacefully at his home on November 7, 2020. Chet was born in Mangham, Louisiana on December 11, 1935 to Salvador and Andrea Coronado.

On July 3 of 1959, Chet married Grace, the love of his life, in their freshly built home. It was their wedding gift to each other and would become the place where 61 years of memories would be made. They have been members of Asbury United Methodist Church in West Monroe for 60 years.

Chet served in the United States Army for two years as a mechanic in Germany. Chet and Grace wrote letters to each other every day, and he got back home to her as soon as he could.

Chet owned Coronado's Garage on North 4th Street in Monroe where he served customers alongside his son Danny for 32 years. He spent his retired life feeding birds and squirrels in the backyard, watching Monday night wrestling but mostly loving on all of his grandkids and great grandkids. Chet was the happiest when he was surrounded by loved ones, and it didn't hurt if there was something good to eat. If you never tried Chet's fried fish, you were missing out!

Chet is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 61 years, Grace; children, Danny (Lori), Sheila (Mike) and Darla (Dan); 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; many other cherished family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church in West Monroe. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
