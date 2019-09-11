|
|
Chris "Jack" C. Kimbell, Jr.
Tallulah - Chris "Jack" C. Kimbell, Jr. of Tallulah, LA died on September 9, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Chris was born on September 16, 1930 in Homer, LA. Growing up, he played football and baseball and was a member of the Homer High School award winning Choir and Barber Shop Quartet. A talented vocalist, he sang at church events and in weddings.
Chris attended LSU and La Tech before joining the Air Force from 1950 to 1953 and is a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Following his service, Chris entered into radio and TV broadcasting. He owned KBYO-FM and KZZM-AM in Tallulah before becoming the Farm Director of KNOE TV for 20 years and KTVE TV for 5 years. His passion was farm broadcasting where he received state-wide recognition including the Lifetime Achievement award from the Louisiana Farm Bureau.
Chris is preceded in death by his parents Coralee Fisher Kimbell and Chris C. Kimbell, Sr. and his brother, Dr. William H. Kimbell.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Valerie Willis Kimbell, daughters Candice Kimbell Warren and Kimberly Kimbell-Lopez; sons-in-law William Rick Warren and Paul F. Lopez; grandchildren, Reghan Valerie Lopez, Christopher Thomas Warren, Kendall Maureen Lopez, and William Jackson Warren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9am followed by funeral services at 10am officiated by Rev. John Rushing.
Additionally, a Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church, Tallulah, LA at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 11, 2019