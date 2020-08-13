Christopher Henry



Columbia - Christopher (Chris) Gordon Henry, 50, passed on to his heavenly home, August 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was a West Monroe High School/LA Tech graduate, a decorated sergeant in the LA Army National Guard, a 24 year State Farm employee (CAT team), and a Dale Carnegie awardee. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, sports, music, and hanging out with his family and friends.



This loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather was preceded in death by a father Oliver Gordon Henry, Jr., grandparents Johnnie William and Anna Mae Osborn, Oliver Gordon (Buster) Henry, Sr., Buster Barkly, and uncle Daryl Henry.



Those left to cherish his memory are wife Jana Henry, daughter Christian Ell (Zach) and Gabby Henry, step-daughters Mariah Zurovetz (Terri), Makayla Clevenger, mother Johnette Avant (Roy), brother Jonathan Henry (Paula), grandmother Maxine Barkley, grandson Henry Ell, sister Amy Henry Brantley, uncle James Osborn (Brenda), cousins Chad Osborn and Heather Grillot, and nieces Grayson and Olivia Henry. Dear friends Jason Womack, Brian Lorenzo, Dale Turman, Phillip Albritton and Jamie Pattison along with other close friends and extended family members will miss his kind, down-to-earth, personable ways.



A private celebration of Chris's life will be held at a later date.



Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia, LA









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store