Clara Poland



West Monroe - A gathering of friends and family celebrating the life of Clara Poland, age 85, of West Monroe, will be held at 5:oo P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of West Monroe.



Clara was born July 28, 1933, in Simsboro, LA and passed away after a lengthy illness on June 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Clara was a strong woman who was never afraid to speak her mind and show her love for all of us. She loved Saints and LSU football, LSU basketball, political debates, sitting in the kitchen discussing life lessons with her grandchildren, and jackpots! Clara was an excellent homemaker and bookkeeper. However, her greatest accomplishment was her family and she loved them without measure.



Clara is preceded in death by her parents, Claudia and A.O. Jones, and her brothers, Calvin, George, and Herman Jones.



Clara is survived by her husband of 67 years, Nick Poland; children, Sharon Duncan and her husband, Bennie, Connie Sue Boles and her husband, David, and Tim Poland and his wife, Kathy; sister, Eva Ford of Ashdown, Arkansas; beloved nephew, Mike Jones and his wife, Linda; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her beloved canine companion, Chili, who stayed with her to the very end.



Memorials may be made in Clara's memory to the at or to the donor's choice.



Published in The News Star on June 30, 2019