Clarissa June Sherrouse Holmes
Monroe - Clarissa June Sherrouse Holmes, or as she was affectionately known by many as "Junie,"departed this life on October 26, 2019. Junie was born on June 13, 1928 in Natchez, MS, to Charles Benjamin and Clarissa Butler Sherrouse. She grew up in Gilbert, LA until the age of 12 when a fire destroyed their family home and they relocated to Monroe. Junie attended Gulf Park Jr. College in Gulf Port, MS and Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority, President of the Dormitory Society and was voted a Newcomb Beauty. She graduated in 1949 with a B.A. in English. On March 17, 1951, Junie married the love of her life, James Edward "Eddie" Holmes, Jr. They raised three children; Jim, John, and Charlotte. Junie and Eddie were married for 53 years, until Eddie's
passing on June 13, 2004. Junie's strong Christian faith was a cornerstone in her life and these virtues were exemplified in her dedication to Grace Episcopal Church for over half a century. She devoted countless hours and was proudly instrumental in St. Christopher's Day School becoming Grace Episcopal School. Junie loved teaching Sunday School, arranging flowers for the altar and being a Sunday Church "Greeter". Education and community enrichment programs were dear to her, as she served as the President of the PTA, numerous school committees, Ronald McDonald House and the Monroe Junior League for many years. Junie loved to read - especially medical journals. She was fascinated by Science and worked with many health-focused charities. She was passionate about combatting cancer. She was Secretary on the Board of the NLU Cancer Research Center and a member of the Northeast Council of LA American Lung Association. Junie worked relentlessly over thirty years as a champion for Camp Quality of Louisiana. She received several accolades for her altruism and service. In 1987, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce granted Junie the David C. Silverstein Award , its first female recipient. She was recognized by Gov. Edwin Edwards with the Governor's Achievement Award for her volunteer efforts within the community. In 1990, the Monroe Junior League honored her with the Louise Seymour Community Impact Award.
Junie was preceded in death by her parents; Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Sherrouse; her only sister, Dorothy Sherrouse Gear; her husband, "Eddie" Holmes; mother-in law, Mary Lee Holmes; her niece, Marsha Gear Oliver; and honorary family member, Roberta "Berta" Warfield. Junie is survived by her children; James Edward Holmes III (Mary), John Charles Holmes, Kelley Holmes and Charlotte Holmes Primos; 8 grandchildren; Amanda Primos Woods (Thomas), John Clay Holmes, James Edward "Jim Ed" Holmes IV (Beth), Jessica Primos Gillum (Gabe), Michael King Holmes, Margaret Lucy Holmes, Jack Winston Holmes (Laura), John Drake Holmes, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also remembered by nephew Charles Gear and niece Adrianne Gear Hall, as well as many great nieces and great nephews.
Junie was a doting wife, a nurturing mother, and a loving grandmother. She wore many (high-heeled) shoes. She walked the path of nurse, teacher, hero, veterinarian, carpenter, painter, cheerleader, comedian, chauffeur, referee, waitress, photographer, maid, seamstress, etc., etc…!!! She was extremely proud of her family. Junie loved hosting holiday dinners and having Saturday family
lunches at her house, any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Junie will undoubtedly be remembered for kindness, creativity, chattiness, and patience; however; it is the purity of her love that we will always cherish and carry with us.
Visitation will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Kilbourne Hall at Grace Episcopal Church under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home. A private family memorial service and entombment in Grace Episcopal Church Columbarium will begin immediately following at 11:30AM with
the Rev. Canon Gregg L. Riley officiating.
On behalf of Junie and the entire family, a special thank you to Rhonda Rowden for her compassionate and gentle care throughout these past several years. Also, Livia Zalewski, Candy Nolan and the entire Elara Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Camp Quality of Louisiana or to Grace Episcopal Church.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe
Published in The News Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019