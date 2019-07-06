|
Clementine "Tina" Snell
Haile - Funeral services for Mrs. Clementine "Tina" Snell, 78, of Haile, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Graceminster Presbyterian Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Bruce Rux and Rev. Michael Murray. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Linville, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Church.
Mrs. Snell was born August 3, 1940 in Throop, PA, grew up in Detroit, MI and went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Heaven gained a beautiful soul, the most selfless person anyone would ever want to meet. She loved unconditionally and taught us that there was always something to be thankful for, no matter the situation. She may not have been perfect, but in our eyes, she was the closest thing to an angel on Earth. She quickly gained her angel wings surrounded by the love of her life, whom she shared for 60 years, Clifton Snell. Her children, Tom Snell (Connie), Barbara Ormond (Jimmy), daughter-in-love, Robin Snell Norman and all nine of her grandchildren: Keith (Erica), Jay, and Heath (Stephanie) Snell; Jake (Lena) and John Ormond (Lauren Bloomer); Lindy (Nathan) Christensen; Allison (Wayne) Berry; Taylor (Nathan) Borne; and Valerie (Jeff) Smith. Also left to cherish her memory are nine great-grandchildren: Caden, Harper, Lainey, Holden, and Henry Snell; Gabi Ormond; Everley and Jonah Christensen; and step great-grandson, Tanner Smith. She had one son who did not grow under her heart, but in it, M. G. "Gary" Snell, as well as so many that she took in and loved as her own.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Snell and great-grandson, Silas Snell, her parents William and Jean Stach, and two brothers, Bill and Edwin Stach.
Serving as Pallbearers will be her five grandsons, grandsons-in-law, and honorary grandson, Scott Stuckey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or a .
Published in The News Star on July 6, 2019