Cleolis Cloteal Hudson Green



Farmerville - Funeral services for Mrs. Cleolis Cloteal Hudson Green will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Farmerville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church. Officiating will be Rev. Kurt Auger and Rev. David Martin. Interment will follow at Farmerville City Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of Farmerville.



Cleolis was born on June 23, 1921, and passed away on June 26, 2019, at the age of 98 years old. She was a retired beautician.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles A. Green; her parents, Blanche and Mark Hudson; her brothers, Rodney, Rhodes and Royce Hudson; and her sister, Clovis Hudson Byrd.



Cleolis is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lynn Green; her dear friend, Carolyn Cook; and numerous nieces, nephews, their spouses and children.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her devoted caregivers, Marilyn Nation, Lashan Nation, Adetra Nation, Joan Jones and the staff of Arbor Lake Nursing Home for their undying care and compassion during her darkest days. We will be forever grateful.



Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Farmerville, 400 North Main Street, Farmerville, LA 71241, The Humane Society Adoption Center of Monroe, 920 Freight Drive, Monroe, LA 71203 or to the donor's choice.



Kilpatrick Funeral Home



Farmerville, LA Published in The News Star on June 28, 2019