The Final Salute



“Brothers and Sisters-in-Arms”, Military men and women down through the centuries, have traditionally exchanged “Hand Salutes” as a sign of recognition and as a way to render courtesy and respect one to another.



This “Hand Salute” is the last that we shall render to Clyde Bruce French our “Brother-in-Arms”. To his family it symbolizes the love and respect that we have for Clyde. To Clyde it is rendered as a symbol of honor and gratitude to thank him for the devoted and selfless service he rendered to his country during the Vietnam War while serving as a combat helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army. Clyde, we commend you for your distinguished combat record and for your honorable military service. You are a true patriot, who served your nation and your community with honor and distinction. You upheld the finest qualities of an American patriot warrior: courage, commitment, generosity, sacrifice, love and devotion to family, church and country. You were a true friend. We bid you a sad farewell. You will be dearly missed from among our ranks. Be at Ease. Rest in Peace.



On behalf of the 985 military veteran Legionnaires of Lowe-McFarlane Post 14 of the American Legion in Shreveport and the 227 veterans of VFW Post 4588 in Bossier City, Louisiana, we extend our sympathies and our condolences to Clyde’s family and loved ones.



Bernt Ebbesson, Commander, American Legion Post 14

5315 South Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109



Ron Delaney, Commander, VFW Post 4588-

1004 Jeter Street, Bossier City, LA 71112

For the Commanders, Carroll R. Michaud



Carroll R. Michaud

Served In Military Together