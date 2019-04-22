|
Clyde L. Graham
West Monroe - Funeral services for Clyde L. Graham, age 81, will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Choudrant, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Monday, April 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Clyde was born on July 12, 1937 in Ouachita Parish and passed on April 19, 2019 in West Monroe. He was a retired construction operator for the Louisiana State Highway Department. Clyde was preceded in death by wife, Glenda Graham; daughter, Susan Graham; son, David Graham, Sr.
Clyde is survived by his daughter, Cindy Denise Graham; two grandchildren, David Wayne Graham, Jr. and wife Savannah, Timothy Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Clancy, Parker and Mason Graham; daughter-in-law, Kim Graham; many other cherished family and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Graham, Jr., Timothy Johnson, Randy Bush, Joe Freeman, Buddy Wade, Frank Hillhouse.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 22, 2019