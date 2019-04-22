Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Clyde L. Graham Obituary
Clyde L. Graham

West Monroe - Funeral services for Clyde L. Graham, age 81, will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Choudrant, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Monday, April 22, 2019 at the funeral home.

Clyde was born on July 12, 1937 in Ouachita Parish and passed on April 19, 2019 in West Monroe. He was a retired construction operator for the Louisiana State Highway Department. Clyde was preceded in death by wife, Glenda Graham; daughter, Susan Graham; son, David Graham, Sr.

Clyde is survived by his daughter, Cindy Denise Graham; two grandchildren, David Wayne Graham, Jr. and wife Savannah, Timothy Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Clancy, Parker and Mason Graham; daughter-in-law, Kim Graham; many other cherished family and friends.

Pallbearers will be David Graham, Jr., Timothy Johnson, Randy Bush, Joe Freeman, Buddy Wade, Frank Hillhouse.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 22, 2019
